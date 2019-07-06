Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Let go by Bulls
Harrison was waived by the Bulls on Saturday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
There hasn't been any word of Harrison departing from the summer league team, so he might still be playing. Harrison filled a solid role with the Bulls last season as the squad dealt with a myriad of injuries. However, with the team healthy and adding some depth, his spot on the roster was no longer safe.
More News
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Impressive all-around line•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Playing in summer league•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Solid line in victory•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Strong showing in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Probable with strained shoulder•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.