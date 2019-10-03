Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Nursing minor hamstring injury
Harrison suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice, Mark Strotman of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It doesn't appear to be anything serious for Harrison, as it is being considered just a "tweak." The guard should be considered day-to-day for now, but his absence likely won't be too long.
