Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Playing in summer league
Harrison will play for the Bulls during summer league.
Harrison saw solid run with the Bulls last season, starting 11 games and averaging 19.6 minutes per contest. However, his role is likely to be reduced with the Bulls upgrading the roster. As a result, he'll look to demonstrate that he's deserving of a rotational spot.
More News
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Solid line in victory•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Strong showing in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Probable with strained shoulder•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Another productive effort Saturday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Drops 21 points Wednesday•
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.