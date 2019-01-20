Harrison had one point (1-2 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Heat.

Harrison (illness) was able to give it a go but didn't make much noise in the box score. He's highly inefficient offensively, with his lone draw being his ability to consistently swipe steals (1.2 per game) despite averaging just 17.6 minutes across 37 appearances.