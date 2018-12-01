Harrison had three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 107-88 loss to the Pistons.

Harrison has scored three points in back-to-back bouts, this after going scoreless in consecutive losses to the Timberwolves and Spurs. Harrison has connected on one-of-18 field-goal attempts over the last five games, and can be avoided across most leagues.