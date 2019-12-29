Harrison ended with just two points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist in five minutes during Saturday's 116-81 victory over Atlanta.

Harrison made an appearance Saturday, racking up a pair of steals in just five minutes. He is one of the best per-minute producers in terms of defensive numbers and really needs just 18 minutes to have some value. Unfortunately, he is barely in the rotation at the moment and so has no value outside of being a stash in deeper formats.