Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Practices Saturday
Harrison (hamstring) went through practice Saturday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
A hamstring injury has been hampering Harrison's ability to play and practice, but his participation Saturday indicates he could be ready for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets. More information on his availability should arrive closer to gameday.
