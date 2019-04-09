Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Probable for Tuesday
Harrison is considered probable for Tuesday's game against New York due to a left ankle sprain.
Harrison evidently picked up the injury during Saturday night's contest against the Sixers, although he's expected to play through the issue and start for the Bulls. JaKarr Sampson would figure to enter the starting five in the event Harrison is ruled out.
