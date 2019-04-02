Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Probable with strained shoulder
Harrison is probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a strained left shoulder.
Harrison is dealing with a shoulder injury following Monday's loss to the Knicks. However, the issue isn't expected to keep him out Wednesday.
