Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Rare double-digit scoring night
Harrison scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and collected three assists along with a steal in 17 minutes Saturday against Charlotte.
Harrison ended January in a bit of a slump, registering just 12 total points across his last four games of the month, but he's off to a hot start in February after notching his eighth double-figure scoring output of the 2018-19 campaign. While the 25-year-old was efficient in 17 minutes of action, his fantasy appeal remains limited based on his current role on a struggling Chicago team.
