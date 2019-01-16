Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Rare double-digit scoring outing
Harrison tallied 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes Tuesday in the Bulls' 107-100 loss to the Lakers.
The starting backcourt tandem of Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine combined for only 16 points on the night, but the Bulls' second unit was able to pick up the slack. Harrison was one of three bench players to reach double figures in the scoring column, with his last two points coming from the foul line in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. Though Harrison has carved out a solid role in the rotation, his erratic shooting puts a cap on his overall fantasy ceiling.
