Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Re-signs with Chicago
Harrison re-signed Thursday with the Bulls on a one-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Bulls dropped Harrison from their 15-man roster just under two weeks ago, but the team was always eager to re-sign the defensive standout once it had more flexibility. Fortunately for the Bulls, Harrison went unclaimed off waivers, which allowed the team to negotiate with him on a new contract. The 25-year-old is expected to vie for a depth role in 2019-20 after averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 19.6 minutes per game over 73 contests last season.
