Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Reaches double digits in loss
Harrison recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes during Tuesday's loss against Oklahoma City.
Harrison played exceptionally well, providing an efficient 11 points while making an important defensive impact. He's seen his role expand of late and has received more than 11 minutes of run in each of his past five games. In that span, Harrison's averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 17.0 minutes.
