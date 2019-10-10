Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Remains sidelined
Harrison (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Harrison has been nursing a hamstring injury for most of camp and still isn't 100 percent. It remains to be seen when he'll make his preseason debut.
