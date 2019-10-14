Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Returns to practice
Harrison (hamstring) practiced fully Monday.
Harrison has been sidelined for most of camp with a hamstring injury, but coach Jim Boylen was pleased with how the 26-year-old looked in his return to practice Monday, noting that Harrison's "movement and energy was great." While this is an encouraging development for Harrison, his status for Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks remains up in the air.
