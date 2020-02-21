Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Scores 13 in 18 minutes
Harrison supplied 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's 103-93 loss to the Hornets.
Harrison reached double figures in scoring for the third time in his last six appearances. With Kris Dunn (knee) out for at least the next month, Harrison can likely be expected to continue earning decent minutes off the bench thanks to his defensive ability. Nevertheless, those considering Harrison probably shouldn't assume he'll replicate this offensive effort on a consistent basis.
