Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Scores 13 points Wednesday
Harrison produced 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebound, two steals, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 loss to Brooklyn.
Harrison came off the bench to score 13 points after scoring just a total of 12 points in his previous four games. Harrison is a nice source of steals but the scoring should be viewed as more of an anomaly. He can be left on the waivers in all standard leagues.
