Harrison amassed 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's win over Detroit.

Harrison had a fantastic performance, impacting every facet of the game, shooting well and ultimately finishing with a plus-29 net rating. Prior to Wednesday's effort, Harrison had been a non-factor in the rotation and was averaging just 3.4 minutes across seven appearances going in. While he's unlikely to suddenly leap into a starting role, Harrison's strong game may have earned him an expanded role off the bench going forward.