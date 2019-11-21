Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Scores 15 in spot start
Harrison amassed 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's win over Detroit.
Harrison had a fantastic performance, impacting every facet of the game, shooting well and ultimately finishing with a plus-29 net rating. Prior to Wednesday's effort, Harrison had been a non-factor in the rotation and was averaging just 3.4 minutes across seven appearances going in. While he's unlikely to suddenly leap into a starting role, Harrison's strong game may have earned him an expanded role off the bench going forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Absent from injury report•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Practices Saturday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Listed out Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.