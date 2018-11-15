Harrison totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four steals and one assist across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 loss to the Celtics.

Harrison registered his season-high point total Wednesday while being on the floor a season-high 23 minutes. His strong shooting performance, as well as his penchant to find the open man and be selfless with the ball, should warrant more consistent playing time going forward.