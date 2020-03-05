Harrison scored 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), along with three steals, two assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes Wednesday, as the Bulls fell to the Timberwolves 115-108.

Harrison has been a valued piece of Chicago's rotations throughout the season, but that has never translated to any consistent fantasy value. Even if the Bulls were to remain depleted, Wednesday's scoring total likely exceeds reasonable expectations for Harrison.