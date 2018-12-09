Harrison finished with 10 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 133-77 loss to the Celtics.

In arguably the ugliest game of the season, the Bulls were embarrassed to the tune of 56 points. The Bulls went deep into their bench for this one which allowed players like Harrison to see plenty of court time. Harrison was able to drop a season-high 20 points but failed to record a steal in what was an interesting night for the backup.