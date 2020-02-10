Harrison logged seven minutes off the bench Sunday in the Bulls' 118-111 loss to the 76ers, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one steal and one block.

Harrison has now seen the court in four consecutive games, but the limited action he saw Sunday in a competitive contests suggests he'll be at major risk of losing a rotation spot once the Bulls the regain health. All of Wendell Carter (ankle), Otto Porter (foot) and Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) appear on track to return sometime shortly after the All-Star break.