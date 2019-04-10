Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Solid line in victory
Harrison finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 loss to New York.
Harrison continues his strong finish to the season and has certainly shown enough over the past couple of weeks to be considered for standard leagues moving forward. He is arguably a better option than Kris Dunn (back) but it remains to be seen exactly what his future holds.
