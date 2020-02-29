Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Starting Saturday
Harrison will start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Harrison will make his first start since Nov. 25, getting the nod over Ryan Arcidiacono. Across Harrison's four starts this season, he's averaging 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.5 minutes.
