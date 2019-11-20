Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Starting Wednesday
Harrison is starting Wednesday versus Detroit, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It's a surprising move by the Bulls considering that Harrison has found himself buried on the depth chart before Wednesday's contest. Nevertheless, Harrison is starting over the injured Chandler Hutchison (shin).
