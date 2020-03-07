Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Stays hot
Harrison racked up 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Pacers.
After scoring a season-high 17 points on Wednesday, Harrison promptly established a new best. He had 17 by midway through the third quarter and is profiting from Zach LaVine's (quadriceps) vacated shares of the offense. Harrison still isn't a compelling play, but the continued production and defensive acumen may begin to lend credibility to help as a streaming option.
