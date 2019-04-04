Harrison produced 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Wizards.

Harrison had been listed as probable due to a strained left shoulder but gave it a go and registered a quality stat line. He continues to make a big impact defensively, plus Harrison has also reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games. With the team dealing with a long list of injuries, Harrison is likely to continue earning ample time across the final three tilts.

