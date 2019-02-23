Harrison collected eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and three steals in 14 minutes during Friday's 110-109 win over the Magic.

Harrison has snagged at least three steals six times through 50 appearances this season, including twice in the last six tilts. He's not a particularly appealing option outside of the deepest leagues, but he has earned double-digit minutes in nine straight matchups.