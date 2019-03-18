Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Team-high seven assists Sunday
Harrison finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-102 loss to Sacramento.
Harrison joined much of the second unit in playing a greater role than normal with the game out of reach early on. He amassed 11 points to go with seven assists, demonstrating his ability to produce even in restricted playing time. If he is ever able to carve out a sizeable enough role, he could become a fantasy asset in deeper formats. That does not appear to be imminent and he can be ignored almost everywhere.
