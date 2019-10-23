Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Upgraded to probable
Harrison (hamstring) is now listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Harrison has been battling a nagging hamstring injury throughout the preseason, but it looks like he is on track to be cleared to play in time for the start of the regular season. Harrison, however, is not expected to play a significant role in the Bulls' rotation to start.
