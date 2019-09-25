Play

Shittu will join the Bulls for training camp, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

A freshman out of Vanderbilt, Shittu went undrafted in 2019. He played 39 total minutes with the Grizzlies in summer league, racking up seven points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist. He'll look to latch on with the Bulls for the upcoming season.

