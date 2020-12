The Bulls signed Shittu to a contract Sunday.

The Bulls haven't specified the terms of Shittu's contract, but he's presumably joining the team on an Exhibit 10 deal that would make him eligible to join Chicago's G League affiliate (Windy City Bulls) at the conclusion of training camp. Shittu spent the 2019-20 season with Windy City, averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.2 minutes per game.