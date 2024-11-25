Horton-Tucker is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a right thumb sprain.
Horton-Tucker's role has been sporadic this season, and he's expected to be available off the bench again Tuesday. With Patrick Williams (foot) unavailable, Horton-Tucker could be in the rotation. On Saturday, he played 18 minutes -- his most since Nov. 7 -- and recorded 10 points, five assists, two rebounds and two blocks.
