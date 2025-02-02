Horton-Tucker (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Detroit.
Horton-Tucker was available to suit up in Friday's win over Toronto after sustaining the left lower leg injury in Wednesday's loss to Boston. If the 24-year-old is sidelined Sunday, Josh Giddey could see a slight uptick in playing time.
