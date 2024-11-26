Horton-Tucker (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
As expected, Horton-Tucker has been upgraded from probable to available. With Patrick Williams (foot) still out, Horton-Tucker should see minutes off the bench against Washington.
