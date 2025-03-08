Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Miami.
Horton-Tucker popped up on Friday's injury report due to a right ankle sprain, but the injury isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined Saturday. He has played in each of Chicago's last three games after missing 10 of the Bulls' 12 games prior.
