Horton-Tucker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Horton-Tucker is in danger of missing his second straight contest Sunday due to a left knee sprain. With Lonzo Ball (quadriceps) also questionable, Chicago could be short-handed in their backcourt rotation against Portland.
More News
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Questionable for Friday•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Leaves early Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Muted role continues•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Provides spark off bench•