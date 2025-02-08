Horton-Tucker (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Golden State.
Horton-Tucker is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to a left lower leg infection. If the 24-year-old remains on the shelf, Jevon Carter could see a slight bump in playing time.
