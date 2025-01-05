Horton-Tucker supplied two points (1-1 FG) and one assist in three minutes during Saturday's 139-126 win over the Knicks.
Horton-Tucker logged just three minutes for the second time in the past four games, an indication of just where he sits in the current rotation. Although he has played meaningful minutes at times, he is averaging just 12.3 minutes per contest, putting up 6.2 points and 0.8 three-pointers.
