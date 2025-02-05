Horton-Tucker (leg) will not play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Horton-Tucker will sit out a fourth straight game for the Bulls. Chicago is expected to be busy at the deadline and already flipped Zach LaVine to Sacramento, so there could be some minutes available in the rotation upon Horton-Tucker's return.
