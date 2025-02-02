Now Playing

Horton-Tucker (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Horton-Tucker isn't a staple of Chicago's rotation, but his absence should open up a few extra minutes for Matas Buzelis and Dalen Terry, especially with Zach LaVine (personal) still out. Horton-Tucker's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Heat.

