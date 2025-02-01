Horton-Tucker (leg) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
After missing Friday's win against the Raptors, Horton-Tucker is trending toward returning to the floor for the Bulls. The veteran has had a rough stretch of games for Chicago, going scoreless during the last two games he played, playing a total of six minutes combined off the bench.
