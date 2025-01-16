Horton-Tucker is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets with a left knee sprain.
Horton-Tucker picked up the injury Wednesday versus the Hawks and was unable to return. Minutes will be hard to come by for Horton-Tucker in the future with Ayo Dosunmu finally over his calf issue.
