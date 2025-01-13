Horton-Tucker supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 17 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 loss to the Kings.

Horton-Tucker provided a spark from deep off the bench Sunday, leading all Bulls second-unit players in scoring while ending second in made threes in a losing effort. Horton-Tucker has reached double figures in scoring off the bench in 12 outings this season, including in two straight appearances.