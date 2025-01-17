Horton-Tucker (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Horton-Tucker picked up the injury Wednesday versus the Hawks and will be forced to the sidelines. With Ayo Dosunmu recently returning from his calf injury, Horton-Tucker will find minutes hard to come by when he's healthy again.
More News
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Questionable for Friday•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Leaves early Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Muted role continues•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Provides spark off bench•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Struggles again Friday•