Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Horton-Tucker (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Horton-Tucker picked up the injury Wednesday versus the Hawks and will be forced to the sidelines. With Ayo Dosunmu recently returning from his calf injury, Horton-Tucker will find minutes hard to come by when he's healthy again.

More News