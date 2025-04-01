Horton-Tucker logged 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 145-117 loss to the Thunder.

This game was over in a hurry, allowing Horton-Tucker to see ample minutes in garbage time. Therefore, fantasy managers shouldn't chase after this line. Across nine March appearances, Horton-Tucker averaged 5.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10.4 minutes per game.