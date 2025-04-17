Horton-Tucker registered nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and three steals across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Horton-Tucker was used sparingly by the Bulls for most of the regular season, appearing in 58 games with averages of 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 12.5 minutes per contest. Heading into his age-25 season in 2025-26, Horton-Tucker will be a free agent this summer.