Horton-Tucker racked up 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 loss to Cleveland.
Horton-Tucker provided a big spark off the Bulls bench in Tuesday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring while finishing as one of three players with 15 or more points. Horton-Tucker has tallied at least 15 points in eight contests, doing so in three of his last five appearances.
More News
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Chips in 27 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Sees 16 minutes Monday•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Green light to play Saturday•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Likely to face Miami on Saturday•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Pops for season-high 22•
-
Bulls' Talen Horton-Tucker: Good to go against Golden State•