Horton-Tucker (lower leg) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Horton-Tucker was unable to play in Sunday's 127-119 loss to the Pistons due to a lower leg injury, and it doesn't appear likely that he will be able to return Tuesday. Horton-Tucker's minutes have been irregular for most of the regular season; however, when he does return, he could have a larger role in the Bulls' rotation due to Zach LaVine (personal) being traded to the Kings on Sunday.