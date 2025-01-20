Horton-Tucker (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Horton-Tucker was a game-time call for this game, but he's been upgraded to available and should see minutes off the bench. He's averaging 10.3 minutes per game since the beginning of January, however, so he's not likely to have a big role in most fantasy formats.
